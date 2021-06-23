WEC Energy Group’s CIO to chair MKE Tech Hub Coalition board of directors

The MKE Tech Hub Coalition has elected WEC Energy Group chief information officer Molly Mulroy as chairperson of the board. Mulroy was previously vice chair and represents WE Energies on the board. She replaces former…

The The MKE Tech Hub Coalition has elected WEC Energy Group chief information officer Molly Mulroy as chairperson of the board. Mulroy was previously vice chair and represents WE Energies on the board. She replaces former board chairman Scott Vifquain , who is senior vice president of technology at Kohl’s Corp. but is leaving the company, said Kathy Henrich, MKE Tech Hub Coalition CEO. "As chair of Milwaukee Tech Hub, I look forward to continuing our work to promote inclusive programs and initiatives to develop talent and increase tech-related jobs in the area," Mulroy said. "At WEC Energy Group we have long taken the same view. We believe Milwaukee and the region are stronger and better positioned for a more prosperous future when our diversity is highlighted and our workplaces are inclusive." Kohl’s chief information security officer Rebecca Janutis will join the board as Kohl’s new representative, Henrich said. As gold-level members of the coalition, both We Energies and Kohl’s have a seat on the board and have pledged to contribute $500,000 to the organization annually. The coalition also elected Baird managing director Dan Renouard to the board. He will represent the organization’s bronze-level members alongside MARS Solutions Group CEO Rashi Khosla , Henrich said. The organization now has 24 bronze-level members – a bronze board representative is elected for every 10 bronze-level members, Henrich said. Bronze-level members contribute $10,000 to the coalition annually for a minimum of two years. The Tech Hub Coalition’s board members include James Hischke of Northwestern Mutual, Eric Senn of Johnson Controls, Dipa Mehta of Advocate Aurora Health, Jason Fields of the Madison Region Economic Partnership and community member representative Marlena Eanes. The coalition’s membership, which has grown to 86 members, has pledged about $8 million to support MKE Tech Hub Coalition's mission to attract and retain tech talent in southeastern Wisconsin. The organization attracted three new bronze members in June, including Associated Bank, Cap Gemini and Medical College of Wisconsin, which announced today that it had joined the coalition. “MCW is both a recipient of the benefits of MKE Tech Hub’s work and a catalyst to advance a strong knowledge economy in our region,” MCW president and CEO John R. Raymond said in a statement. “Our active membership in the MKE Tech Hub Coalition is the natural progression of the partnership we have built as we work together toward an innovative future.”