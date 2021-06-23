WEC Energy Group’s CIO to chair MKE Tech Hub Coalition board of directors

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Molly Mulroy
Molly Mulroy
The MKE Tech Hub Coalition has elected WEC Energy Group chief information officer Molly Mulroy as chairperson of the board. Mulroy was previously vice chair and represents WE Energies on the board. She replaces former…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR