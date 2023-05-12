WEC Energy Group exec named chair of GMC

Peggy Kelsey
, executive vice president, general counsel and compliance officer for Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group
, has been named board chairperson of the Greater Milwaukee Committee
.
Kelsey, who has served on the GMC
board since 2019, will serve as board chair through February 2025.
“Peggy is a very capable and engaging leader with broad experience in law business and nonprofit work. We are impressed with her enthusiasm and communication skills and are confident she will be successful in advancing the goals and objectives of the GMC
to improve our community,” said David Lubar, co-chair of the GMC
’s Membership Nominating Committee and former board chair.
In addition to serving on the GMC
board, Kelsey serves as a director for North Shore Bank, Teach for America-Milwaukee, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Foundation, the Zoological Society of Milwaukee, and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County.
Prior to her current role at WEC Energy Group, Kelsey held leadership positions at Modine Manufacturing, including vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary, and was a partner at Quarles & Brady LLP.