WEC Energy Group exec named chair of GMC

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Peggy Kelsey
Peggy Kelsey

Peggy Kelsey, executive vice president, general counsel and compliance officer for Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group, has been named board chairperson of the Greater Milwaukee Committee. Kelsey, who has served on the GMC board since 2019, will serve as board chair through February 2025. “Peggy is a very capable and engaging leader with broad experience in law business

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR