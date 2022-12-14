Hartland

Founded: 2020 | Employees: 5 full time and 1 part time

wear-tech.com/usa

Product or service: Personal emergency safety response wearable devices and technology that uses AI and machine learning to detect, predict and protect against hazards.

Hartland-based Wearable Technologies Inc. aims to disrupt the wearable technology market by providing a way to protect loved ones from preventable accidents. After losing his 2-year-old daughter in a tragic accident, Deepak Arora, founder and chief executive officer of Wearable Technologies, began looking at the number of lives lost each day. The company has since developed wearable devices that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, predict and protect against hazards.

What need are you addressing with your product/company? Is that the same as when you started or has it changed over time?

Deepak Arora: “We are addressing an issue where countless lives are lost annually to preventable accidents. There have been a few attempts at fixing the problem, but none have come close to a completely innovative way to resolve this issue.”

What are the next key steps in the development of your company and/or your product?

“We are currently in the beta phase and are looking to partner up with a few pilot or beta sites for our technology. The thought is to collect valuable feedback from these users and enhance our offering before we launch it into the market.”

What’s been your mindset when overcoming setbacks?

“I tend to see setbacks as opportunities to improve, whether getting rejected by an investor or having challenges making our technology work the way we want it to. The mindset is simple: keep calm and continuously improve. There will always be setbacks along the way, but as long as we keep our eyes on the prize, we will most likely make it to the success side.”