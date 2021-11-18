Waukesha County Community Foundation names next president

The Waukesha County Community Foundation has named Melissa Baxter as its next president. Baxter will succeed the foundation’s current president, Shelli Marquardt, when she retires in December. Baxter is currently director of resource development at…

The The Waukesha County Community Foundation has named Melissa Baxter as its next president. Baxter will succeed the foundation’s current president, Shelli Marquardt , when she retires in December. Baxter is currently director of resource development at the Greater Milwaukee Committee and previously was director of foundation and corporate relations at Carroll University in Waukesha. She’s also served on the boards of several community organizations, including the Waukesha Education Foundation, Waukesha Public Library, the Community Benefit Committee of ProHealth Care and the Wisconsin Philanthropy Network. Baxter will be the fourth president in the organization’s history. “I couldn’t be more pleased that Melissa Baxter is joining us,” said Curt Brewer, chairman of the WCCF board. “I am excited that someone of her professional caliber is taking over as president of the Waukesha County Community Foundation. Shelli Marquardt has provided the foundation with exceptional leadership over the last five years and leaves us with some big shoes to fill. We are fortunate to have Melissa coming on board and we look forward to where her leadership will take WCCF.” Marquardt has led the organization since 2016. WCCF is designed to encourage philanthropy, educate donors about the needs of Waukesha County residents and build community partnerships. It has 367 funds and $68 million in assets. Since its founding in 1999, the organization says it has awarded more than $39.5 million in grants to charitable organizations. “It is certainly bittersweet to say farewell to Shelli, who has led this organization to greater heights and new opportunities, including a significant growth in the foundation’s financial assets and innovative initiatives such as accepting crypto currency as a donation option,” Brewer said. “With a grateful heart, the board and community thank Shelli Marquardt for her dedicated service and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”