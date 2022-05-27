Waukesha County Center for Growth names new executive director

Nicole Ryf, who most recently served as chief strategy officer for the Hampton Roads Alliance in Norfolk, Virginia, has been named the new executive director of the Waukesha County Center for Growth. A Wisconsin native,…

Nicole Ryf , who most recently served as chief strategy officer for the Hampton Roads Alliance in Norfolk, Virginia, has been named the new executive director of the Waukesha County Center for Growth . A Wisconsin native, Ryf previously held economic development and tourism positions with the Texas governor’s office and the city of Evansville, Wisconsin. “We are incredibly excited to welcome Nicole back to Wisconsin,” said Patti Kneiser, president of the Waukesha County Center for Growth board of directors. “Nicole’s extensive economic development experience and vast knowledge of business attraction and expansion will be a tremendous asset to not only our municipal partners but to the business community and Waukesha County as a whole.” Ryf received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2005 and a master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee in 2008. The Waukesha County Center for Growth, Inc. is Waukesha County’s economic development organization. It was created in 2016 by Waukesha County in partnership with the Waukesha County Business Alliance, the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center and local municipalities.