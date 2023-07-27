Waterstone Financial names next CEO

By
-
WaterStone Bank
WaterStone Bank's Wauwatosa headquarters.

Wauwatosa-based Waterstone Financial Inc. announced this week that current chief executive officer Douglas S. Gordon will retire on December 31, 2023. Gordon will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of the company and its wholly owned subsidiaries WaterStone Bank and Waterstone Mortgage. “During his tenure, Doug led us through a successful conversion to

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display