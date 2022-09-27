Vivent Health’s president and CEO resigns after board puts him on leave

Vivent Health’s president and CEO has resigned from his position after being placed on administrative leave last month. Michael Gifford worked for the Milwaukee-based HIV/AIDS health care organization, formerly known as AIDS Resource Center of…

Want to Read More? We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate. Become an Insider Now Limited time offer. New subscribers only. Already an Insider? Log In