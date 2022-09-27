Vivent Health’s president and CEO resigns after board puts him on leave

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Michael Gifford
Michael Gifford
Vivent Health’s president and CEO has resigned from his position after being placed on administrative leave last month. Michael Gifford worked for the Milwaukee-based HIV/AIDS health care organization, formerly known as AIDS Resource Center of…

