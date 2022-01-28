Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation names new president

The Elm Grove-based Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation has named Paul Moline as its next president. Moline, a cancer survivor, has been a member of the foundation since 2018. He will lead the organization in 2022…

The Elm Grove-based The Elm Grove-based Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation has named Paul Moline as its next president. Moline, a cancer survivor, has been a member of the foundation since 2018. He will lead the organization in 2022 and 2023, succeeding immediate past president Trace Tendick . As a resident of Cave Creek, Arizona, Moline is the foundation’s first president to live outside of Wisconsin. Moline worked at third-party logistics provider C.H. Robinson for 26 years, retiring in 2017 as general manager. “I feel so fortunate to be here today cancer-free and am honored to be leading a national organization focused on finding a cure,” said Moline. “I plan to utilize my passion for helping others impacted by cancer to help the foundation continue to grow and make an impact beyond the Wisconsin market.” For 20 years, Moline co-led the MJ Event, a two-day golf tournament in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that has raised more than $7 million for cancer research. During his tenure co-leading the event, Moline was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013. “This is an exciting time for us and we’re incredibly fortunate to have Mo leading the organization,” said Tendick, who is also a partner at Blackhawk Capital Partners. “His commitment to creating real change and funding ground-breaking research and impactful care is truly inspiring. I’m confident Mo will uphold the legacy we’ve worked so hard to build while bringing new ideas to fruition to propel our growth.” Launched in 1971 to support cancer research and education in memory of former Green Bay Packers Coach Vince Lombardi, the foundation in recent years has expanded, from primarily raising funds in southeastern Wisconsin to hosting events and executing marketing campaigns nationally.