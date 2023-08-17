Top LiveWire leader to remain with company after new CEO named

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Ryan Morrissey
Ryan Morrissey

Ryan Morrissey will remain with LiveWire Group after the company named a new chief executive officer earlier this year. LiveWire is a publicly-traded spinoff from Harley-Davidson focused on making electric motorcycles. Harley still owns the vast majority of the company’s stock. In June, LiveWire announced the appointment of Karim Donnez as chief executive officer. Donnez,

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
