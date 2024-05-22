St. Joan Antida High School names new president

St. Joan Antida High School
in Milwaukee has named a new president.
René Howard-Páez
is slated to step into the role on July 1, the Catholic High School located at 1341 N. Cass St. announced Tuesday in a press release.
Howard-Páez’s most recently served as a field talent growth and development strategist at Northwestern Mutual
where he spearheaded new campus engagement strategies, developed partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Before his tenure at Northwestern Mutual, Howard-Páez worked as the director of diversity and inclusion at Marquette University High School, and as the founding director of admissions at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee.
He holds a master of science degree in education and community engagement from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and serves as the vice-chair of SJA's board.
Howard-Paez starts is succeeding outgoing school president Marikris Coryell
, who will assume a part-time role as a senior leadership advisor with the school after July 1.
"Stepping into the role of president at St. Joan Antida High School is an extraordinary honor. I am inspired by the incredible progress made under Marikris Coryell's leadership and am excited to build upon her legacy,” Howard-Páez said. “I look forward to enhancing SJA’s already inclusive and empowering environment, ensuring every student continues to excel and shine.”
Coryell will work with Howard-Páez until July 1.
During her six years as president, St. Joan Antida High School saw enrollment grow by 35%. The school also transitioned to a career pathways program during Coryell’s tenure, promoting curriculum concentrations in engineering, business, and the health sciences.
In addition to serving on the board of directors for Notre Dame School of Milwaukee, Coryell sits on Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s (MMAC’s) Education Committee.
"It has been a privilege to lead St. Joan Antida High School and witness incredible growth and transformation over the past six years,” Coryell said. “I am confident that René’s leadership will continue to propel SJA forward, and I look forward to seeing all the wonderful achievements that lie ahead.”