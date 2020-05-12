Todd Adams to become chair of Rexnord board in July

Todd Adams, the president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp., will also become chair of the company’s board after its annual meeting in July.

Adams has been a director of Rexnord since 2009 when he was named CEO. He joined the company in 2004.

He will replace Paul W. Jones, the former chairman and CEO of Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. Jones has served as non-executive chairman of Rexnord since 2015.

In a securities filing, the company said Jones would be retiring from the board after the company’s annual meeting on July 23.

Rexnord said Mark Bartlett, a retired partner from Ernst & Young, would serve as the board’s independent lead director after the annual meeting.

The company also announced it would shift its fiscal year from ending on March 31 to Dec. 31.

