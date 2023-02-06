TitletownTech invests in Chicago supply chain company founded by two Wisconsinites

Green Bay-based venture capital firm TitletownTech has invested in Chicago-based supply chain company Tusk Logistics. The exact amount TitletownTech invested was not disclosed, but the funding is part of a $1.6 million pre-seed round. Tusk Logistics is a national network of regional parcel carriers aimed at supporting shippers.

“We’re excited to welcome Tusk to our TitletownTech portfolio,” said Craig Dickman, managing director of TitletownTech. “The company is bringing much-needed optionality to the e-commerce space via its national network of regional carriers. We’re ready to support Tusk on its mission to deliver value to shippers.”

Tusk was founded in 2021 by Ben Emmrich and Adam Hipp. Both men are Midwest natives with experience in technology, e-commerce, and shipping and logistics. Prior to building Tusk, Emmrich led operations and strategic partnerships at Google Shopping and Shippo, while Hipp built software and led teams at General Electric and ShipBob.

Tusk connects shippers to a national network of regional parcel carriers that offers reliable, predictable service at a lower cost — approximately 30% to 40% lower than UPS or FedEx. Tusk instantly lowers shipping costs with pre-negotiated rates, offers an easier integration process for new carriers, and provides proactive shipper support.

Many shippers invest in single-carrier relationships with companies like FedEx or UPS, leaving them vulnerable to rising prices and operational disruptions. By connecting shippers to a national network of regional parcel carriers, Tusk is providing e-commerce shippers with reliable service and predictable pricing.

“The Tusk team is excited to have TitletownTech as an early partner as we grow our team and build our shipper-focused product,” said Emmrich, chief executive officer of Tusk. “As a Wisconsinite, born and raised in Dane County, it means a great deal to me that Wisconsin has the type of innovative and bold investors to recognize and support our critical work.”

Tusk will use its $1.6 million in funding to focus on product development and adding employees.