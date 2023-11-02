Sullivans give $10 million to Carroll University’s business school

By
Cara Spoto
-
Tim Sullivan
Tim Sullivan

Tim Sullivan, the dean of Carroll University’s business school, and his wife Vivian have given the school $10 million. Carroll officials announced the donation on Thursday morning, along with news that the business school will now be named the Sullivan School of Business. The Sullivan’s gift will go toward the university’s $100 million fundraising campaign,

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
