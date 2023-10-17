Carroll University announces $100 million fundraising campaign

Carroll University today announced that the private liberal arts university in Waukesha is moving from the silent phase to the public phase of a $100 million fundraising campaign.
The university said it is seeking to “fortify its future” with funding for capital projects, endowment and “crucial operational support.”
The university said it has raised $59 million so far during the silent phase of the fundraising campaign. That includes $10 million for a new School of Business, $5 million for an addition and renovation of Van Male Field House and several $1 million-plus commitments.
The three-story, 57,000-square-foot School of Business facility will include business and technology classrooms, a data center and an auditorium to accommodate events and speakers. The facility will bring the School of Business together with the math, computer science and information technology departments.
Carroll University said the new School of Business facility is a critical requirement for its efforts to achieve accreditation by the Association of Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
The 45,200-square-foot Van Male Field House expansion will consist of two multipurpose courts that will include netting that can be lowered from the ceiling to accommodate activities like batting and pitching practice for baseball and softball, while allowing for indoor practice court space for men’s and women’s tennis, volleyball and basketball. A weight training facility, aerobic exercise facility and athletic training facility will also be added. The project will also include the an alumni suite for viewing indoor activities in the Field House and outdoor events at Schneider Stadium, in addition to the renovation of coaching offices and conference room space.
Carroll University also recently acquired three new facilities contiguous to the campus. Funds will also be raised to renovate those structures, allowing for growth and expansion of programs in the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Health Sciences.
“We are extraordinarily grateful for the alumni, parents and friends who have provided support during the silent phase of our campaign. These gifts collectively signal to our broader community that the goals we have set for this campaign are achievable and worthy of broad support,” said Victoria Dowling, vice president for institutional advancement.
"The success of the silent phase has laid a solid foundation for the public phase. We are entering this new stage with gratitude for the tremendous support we have already received and a shared vision for the future,” said Dr. Cindy Gnadinger, president of Carroll University. “This campaign is a testament to the collective commitment of our community and to the power of shared goals and vision for the future of Carroll University."