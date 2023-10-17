Carroll University announces $100 million fundraising campaign

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Photo: Carroll University

Carroll University today announced that the private liberal arts university in Waukesha is moving from the silent phase to the public phase of a $100 million fundraising campaign. The university said it is seeking to “fortify its future” with funding for capital projects, endowment and “crucial operational support.” The university said it has raised $59

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR