Stephen Achs named CEO of Super Steel

Mequon-based manufacturer Super Steel LLC announced that Stephan Achs has been appointed the new CEO of the company. Paul Luber will continue as chairman of the board. Jason Gaare will continue to serve as president and CFO. Achs has more than 30 years of senior management experience. He previously served as chief sales and marketing officer for Port Washington-based Construction Forms Inc., chief sales and marketing officer for Hartford-based Helgesen and president and chief sales officer for Janesville-based United Alloy. "I am thrilled to have Stephan lead the company into the next century of growth," said Luber. "He joins us at an exciting time with our recent move into our expanded Mequon manufacturing facility." "We couldn't be more enthused for Stephan to join Super Steel. We are excited to leverage his experience and leadership to grow our business as he has done in all his previous roles," said Gaare. "The addition of Stephan is one of many changes we have made in the last 18 months to position Super Steel for decades of growth. Our new building, additional product lines, and added human capital have created a foundation to build upon. Stephan's unwavering focus on our employees and customers will accelerate our ability to satisfy customers' demands and grow our business." Achs received a bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University in 1982 and an MBA from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Business in 1999.