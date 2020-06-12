Standafer named president and CEO of Citizens Bank

Jeffrey Standafer has been named president and chief executive officer of Mukwonago-based Citizens Bank.

Standafer has 33 years of banking industry experience and joined the bank in 2001. Most recently he served as executive vice president for the bank. He is also on the bank’s board of directors.

Citizens Bank has 12 branch locations in Mukwonago, Big Bend, Eagle, East Troy, Genesee, Muskego, New Berlin and Waukesha. The bank has $793 million in total assets, according to the FDIC.

