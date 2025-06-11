Grafton-based UFS acquires Pittsburgh-based fintech company

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Grafton-based UFS, a technology outfitter for community banks, has acquired Quest Analytics, a Pittsburgh-based financial services technology company.

Quest Analytics offers a customer engagement platform designed exclusively for financial institutions.

"The acquisition of Quest Analytics is perfectly aligned with our purpose of empowering community banks to thrive," said Mike Tenpas, CEO of UFS. "The combination of Quest Analytics and the UFS banking applications suite will provide a deeply integrated and robust technology platform capable of redefining customer journeys and producing material financial benefits for our clients. We are excited to welcome Karl Keller and his team to UFS."

Quest Analytics provides a suite of customer solutions including marketing, lead generation, prospecting, cross-selling, servicing, customer profitability, data analytics, and more.

"Our teams are already working together to tightly integrate the Quest Analytics customer success platform with UFS's suite of banking applications and private cloud solution which will create a highly efficient, easy to deploy platform designed to empower bankers with the technology to execute their unique business strategy," said Eric Jones, president of UFS. "The true promise of data-driven, customer centric cross-selling is now possible with the combination of Quest Analytics and UFS."