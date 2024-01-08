Sherman Phoenix Foundation looks to spread its wings in 2024

As marketplace evolves, Kaufman and Sabir lend expertise to similar models in Chicago and Baltimore areas

By
-
Sherman Phoenix. Photo credit: Clyde Anderson

When Juli Kaufmann and JoAnne Sabir teamed up in late 2016 to redevelop a fire-damaged bank in a riot-ravaged section of Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood, their main goal was to use the space simply to open a second location for Sabir’s burgeoning Juice Kitchen. Sabir had worked with Kaufmann to open the wellness-focused juice business

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
