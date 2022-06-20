Sheboygan County golf course sold for $1.6 million

An 18-hole executive golf course in rural Sheboygan County has been sold for $1.6 million.
Sir Lanserlot Golf Course
is located at W6603 county Highway C, between Elkhart Lake and Glenbeulah. The 87-acre site is just southwest of Crystal Lake.
It was purchased by Sheboygan County photographer Tyler Luedtke, according to state real estate records. It was sold by a limited liability company affiliated with Dale Lancer, who owned the property for several years.
“It’s a cute little 18-hole golf course, and we are going to keep it in operation” Luedtke said. “There are a lot of little leagues, and there’s a lot of support from the local community.”
The course has natural rolling hills, native forestry, and the Mullett River winding throughout its 18 holes. Par 3's range from 108 to 210 yards and Par 4's range from 235 yards to 360 yards, according to the course’s website
.
Wisconsin golfer John Krueger describes the Sir Lanserlot as a “gem of a course in excellent condition” with “enough trees on the back 9 to make you feel like you were hitting through the eye of a needle,” in a quote on the site.
Luedtke said he may eventually change the name of the golf course, but that wouldn’t happen until sometime next year.