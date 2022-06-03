Red Rock Saloon building sold to LLC connected to Red Lion Pub owner

A limited liability company affiliated with an owner of the Red Lion Pub on Milwaukee’s East Side has purchased the downtown building at 1221-1227 N. Water St., where the Red Rock Saloon is located.

According to state real estate records, the building was purchased for $1.7 million by Impala DK, LLC. The registered agent for the LLC, is Jeffrey A. Kovacovich, Jr., according to state Department of Commerce records.

Jeffrey A. Kovacovich, Jr., is one of the owners of Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row, which is located at 1850 N. Water St., about a mile northeast of the Red Rock Saloon.

The seller of the building was Oconomowoc-based Gremark Corp. The registered agent for the that company, according to state records, is Mark S. Gleisner.

The building at 1850 N. Water St. is owned by Red Lion Real Estate, LLC. That LLC’s registered agent is Christopher Tinker, who is also an owner of the Red Lion Pub.

Attempts to reach an owner at Red Lion Pub were not successful on Thursday afternoon or Friday morning, so it is not immediately clear what plans, if any, there are for the Red Rock Saloon building.

Red Rock Saloon is part of the Wild Hospitality Group, which also operates McGillycuddy’s Bar and Grill, at 1135 N. Water Street, and a Red Rock Saloon in Madison.