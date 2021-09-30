Ranell Washington named new WHEDA board chair

Ivan Gamboa stepping down from role

By
Alex Zank
-
Ranell Washington
Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Ranell Washington as the new chair of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority board of directors. Washington, who is a partnership development adviser for Madison-based American Family Insurance, replaces…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

