Ranell Washington named new WHEDA board chair

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Ranell Washington as the new chair of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority board of directors. Washington, who is a partnership development adviser for Madison-based American Family Insurance, replaces outgoing chair Ivan Gamboa . The leadership transition is effective starting Friday. "As Wisconsin works to expand housing and economic opportunity, I'm thrilled to appoint Ranell Washington as WHEDA's board chair," Evers said in a statement. "His vast banking and community development experience will bring tremendous strength and insight to WHEDA's board of directors." Washington joined WHEDA's board in August 2020 . He has experience as a credit analyst and business banker. He previously was vice president of business banking and community development with Town Bank in Milwaukee. Gamboa is senior vice president at Tri City National Bank in Oak Creek. He also serves as a board member for Harbor District Inc. Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Gamboa as WHEDA board chair in 2016. Evers reappointed him in 2019. Gamboa is also board chair for Carmen High School of Science and Technology and a board member for St. Augustine Preparatory Academy. He is working to secure financing and support planning for a new Milwaukee Public Museum location. "It is my privilege to accept this leadership role as board chairman," Washington said. "I welcome the opportunity to utilize my banking, community development, and partnership-building experiences to help WHEDA fulfill its mission and advance access to affordable housing to create more equitable communities where all Wisconsin residents can thrive." WHEDA board members include the secretary of the state Department of Administration, the CEO of WHEDA and six public members nominated by the governor and appointed by the state Senate. In addition, two state senators, one from each party and selected by Senate leadership, and two state representatives, one from each party and selected by Assembly leadership, also serve on the WHEDA board. Board members serve staggered four-year terms.