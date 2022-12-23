President and CEO of La Causa to retire

George A. Torres
, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based nonprofit La Causa, Inc.
, will step down from his role to retire in early 2023, the organization announced this week. “George’s leadership, vision and passion for La Causa has guided our organization through various challenges and many great accomplishments,” Robert Kotecki, board chair of La Causa, said. “We’re thankful for his dedication and leading La Causa into the best position it has ever been in as we enter our 51st year of service to the community.” Under Torres’ 14 years of leadership, La Causa’s charter school attendance increased from 400 students to reaching near full capacity of 800 students and scored “exceeding expectations” in the Wisconsin State Report Card, and the agency’s new headquarters located in the heart of Walker’s Point was completed, among other accomplishments. "Leading La Causa for the past decade and a half has been an incredible honor, and the decision to retire was a difficult one," said Torres. "I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am thankful for the continued support of our board of directors, donors, wonderful employees and volunteers who continue to make La Causa an indispensable part of our community. It has been a privilege to be part of the 50 years of service that La Causa has provided including support, education, care, treatment, resources and encouragement to those in need, and I have high hopes and dreams for the organization as it continues to deliver on its mission." Luis Ayala
, La Causa’s current chief administrative officer, will succeed Torres as the next president and CEO. He formerly served the organization as board member, chair of the finance and audit committee and department manager. Prior to returning to the agency, Ayala most recently served as the vice president of finance for VISIT Milwaukee. He will officially step into the role in early 2023, said La Causa in a media statement.
