Poblocki Sign Company names new president and CEO

West Allis-based Poblocki Sign Company LLC announced that Lee Dawson has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the company, effective immediately. He will also serve on the company’s board of directors.
Dawson succeeds Kevin Madrzykowski, who resigned after serving as president and CEO of the company for three years.
Dawson has been with Poblocki Sign Company for 11 years, staring as a sales executive and most recently serving as vice president and chief operating officer.
“For the last decade, I have diligently sought to understand all aspects of this industry and our company,” Dawson said. “I am excited about the opportunity to further Poblocki’s legacy as a premier architectural signage partner. We will use our storied 90-year history as a blueprint for the continued execution of exciting signage and branding projects. While doing so, we will treasure the experience and talent that our team possesses and ensure that it is properly instilled in the next generation of signage professionals.”
“(Dawson) is a hands-on leader who is industry experienced, people focused, results oriented, and passionate about the growth of the company,” Madrzykowski said.
Dawson received a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State in 2009.