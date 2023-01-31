Illinois-based plumbing, HVAC supplier to open Milwaukee location

Will be company's first in Wisconsin, sixth in Midwest

By
-
An Illinois plumbing and HVACR supplier is planning to open its first Wisconsin location at 1820 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)

A Midwestern plumbing and HVACR supplier with footprints in Illinois and Indiana is planning on opening its first Wisconsin location, in Milwaukee. Porter Pipe & Supply Co. recently applied for a commercial alteration permit to outfit the 9,800-square foot former Standard Roofing building at 1820 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in the Harbor View neighborhood for offices

