Plumbing and Steamfitters Union buys Caledonia industrial building for $2.6 million

Racine-Kenosha Local #118 to use 47,264-square-foot facility as new training center

By
-
An aerial photo of the industrial building at 8630 Industrial Drive in Caledonia. (Photo courtesy of First Weber Realtors)

Racine-Kenosha Plumbing and Steamfitters Union Local #118 has purchased a 47,264-square-foot industrial building at 8630 Industrial Drive in Caledonia for use as a new training center. The union, whose membership spreads across Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties, currently conducts training out of a 10,000-square-foot building at 14011 Spring St. in Sturtevant, but has been at

