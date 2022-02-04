Outreach Community Health Centers CEO takes extended leave, interim leader named

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Angela Sanders
Outreach Community Health Centers president and chief executive officer Constance Palmer has taken an extended leave of absence from the organization. The organization, which operates a federally qualified health center, has named its chief clinical…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

