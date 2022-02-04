Outreach Community Health Centers CEO takes extended leave, interim leader named

Outreach Community Health Centers president and chief executive officer Constance Palmer has taken an extended leave of absence from the organization. The organization, which operates a federally qualified health center, has named its chief clinical…

Outreach Community Health Centers president and chief executive officer president and chief executive officer Constance Palmer has taken an extended leave of absence from the organization. The organization, which operates a federally qualified health center, has named its chief clinical officer Angela Sanders as its interim president and CEO effective immediately. OCHC did not disclose a reason for Palmer’s leave. She has led OCHC since 2016, when she joined as interim president and CEO, and was installed to the permanent role the following year. A licensed clinical psychologist, Sanders has been with Outreach since 2015. She joined the health center as director of behavioral health services and was promoted to chief clinical officer in 2020. Sanders previously held clinical psychologist positions at Lad Lake and Rogers Behavioral Health. Outreach is expected to begin construction this construction of a $15 million, 58,000-square-foot addition at its existing 210 W. Capital Dive location in Milwaukee. When the project is complete, all services currently offered at its 711 W. Capitol Drive building will move to 210 W. Capitol Drive. It will also allow the clinic to expand its behavioral health services, care coordination and case management for its patients, who are uninsured, underinsured and homeless Milwaukee residents.