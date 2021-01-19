Ordinance barring hairstyle discrimination passed by Milwaukee Common Council

Protects people who express racial, ethnic or cultural identities through hair

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Ald. Milele Coggs
The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday unanimously passed an ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on how people style their hair. The ordinance protects people who have hairstyles "commonly associated with racial, ethnic or cultural identities," --…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

