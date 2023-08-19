On My Nightstand: Vince Pulizzano

Vince Pulizzano’s job as head golf pro at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield does not lend itself to the typical 9-to-5 workday. He looks for quick reads that work well with a hectic schedule. Recently, he finished “Create Distinction” by Scott McKain. “In the book, McKain goes headfirst into how even the most successful businesses

“In the book, McKain goes headfirst into how even the most successful businesses need to find ways to grow,” Pulizzano said. “One of the most powerful examples is when McKain describes two small-town diners. One diner attempts to compete with a large national chain by offering speedy service and a consistent menu. The other stays true to its roots and creates distinction through hospitality and loyalty. You’ll have to read the book to find out who survives, but I think you can figure it out.”

“This book provides a few other examples that any business can emulate. While this book was written in a pre-COVID world, I believe the tactics McKain describes are even more impactful today. It’s as if he predicted the future,” Pulizzano said.

[caption id="attachment_574791" align="alignnone" width="300"]“Create Distinction: What to do When ‘Great’ Isn’t Good Enough to Grow Your Business”By Scott McKain[/caption]