On My Nightstand: Vince Pulizzano

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Vince Pulizzano Head golf professional Westmoor Country Club
Vince Pulizzano Head golf professional Westmoor Country Club

Vince Pulizzano’s job as head golf pro at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield does not lend itself to the typical 9-to-5 workday. He looks for quick reads that work well with a hectic schedule. Recently, he finished “Create Distinction” by Scott McKain. “In the book, McKain goes headfirst into how even the most successful businesses

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR