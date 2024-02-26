On My Nightstand: Jeff Johnson

After meeting Jake Knapp, the developer of the “sprint” method for testing ideas within organizations, Jeff Johnson was immediately impressed with Knapp’s process and wanted to learn more. While working for Google, Knapp created a five-day process in which sprints were used on everything from Google Search to Google X. He joined Braden Kowitz and

After meeting Jake Knapp, the developer of the “sprint” method for testing ideas within organizations, Jeff Johnson was immediately impressed with Knapp’s process and wanted to learn more. While working for Google, Knapp created a five-day process in which sprints were used on everything from Google Search to Google X. He joined Braden Kowitz and John Zeratsky at Google Ventures, and together they completed more than 200 sprints with startups in enterprise, e-commerce, health care, finance, climate, artificial intelligence and more. “Sprint is a practical guide to answering critical business questions for teams of all sizes,” said Johnson. “The correlation between this book and PBDC is reflected in the company’s diversified investment strategy, from construction management, real estate development, technology, electric vehicles, the many federal contracting businesses engaged in selling products and services to the government and our variety of passive investments. I appreciate how the book acknowledges that entrepreneurs and leaders face big questions every day.” [caption id="attachment_585518" align="alignnone" width="300"]“Sprint: How to Solve Big Problems and Test New Ideas in Just Five Days”By Jake Knapp, John Zeratsky and Braden Kowitz[/caption]