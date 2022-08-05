Office buildings on Milwaukee’s far northwest side sold for $26.2 million

Current tenants include A.O. Smith and Douglas Dynamics

By
Cara Spoto
-
A New Jersey investor has purchased the One Park Plaza office building and a nearby vacant parcel for just over $26.2 million, according to property transfer records published by the state on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of JLL and Sovereign Partners)
A New Jersey investor has purchased two office buildings on Milwaukee's far northwest side for about $26.2 million, according to property transfer records published by the state and information provided by Moody's Analytics and Catylist.…

Want to Read More?

We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate.

Become an Insider Now

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display