Office buildings on Milwaukee’s far northwest side sold for $26.2 million

A New Jersey investor has purchased two office buildings on Milwaukee's far northwest side for about $26.2 million, according to property transfer records published by the state and information provided by Moody's Analytics and Catylist. A limited liability company affiliated with Lawrence Solomon of Tenafly, New Jersey, purchased both properties from New York City real estate investment firm. The 12-floor, 199,326-square foot One Park Plaza office building, which sits at 11200-11270 W. Park Place, sold for just over $21.8 million, while the three-story, 91,084-square feet, located at 11414 W. Park Place, sold for $4.4 million. According to aproduced by leasing company JLL, the One Park Plaza buiding was constructed in 1984 and renovated in 2000 and had about 35,048 square feet of available space at the time the brochure was created. Current tenants include A.O. Smith Corp. and Douglas Dynamics. Building amenities include a new fitness center with lockers and shower room, common area and conference areas, tenant lounge with pool table, shuffleboard, and foosball, as well as a year-round golf simulator / putting green, and full-service, on-site deli.Dubbed Liberty 1, the building at 11414 W. Park Place, is currently home to Concentura Urgent Care and Integrated Building Systems.