Northwestern Mutual names new chief insurance officer

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Kamilah Williams-Kemp
Kamilah Williams-Kemp

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual announced today that executive vice president and chief insurance officer John Grogan will retire on June 30. Vice president of risk products Kamilah Williams-Kemp will succeed Grogan and be promoted to executive vice president and chief insurance officer. She will join the company’s senior leadership team, reporting to chief executive officer John

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

