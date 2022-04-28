Nonprofit Journey21 names its first executive director

Michael Brauer has been named the first executive director of Pewaukee-based Journey21, a nonprofit organization founded in 2020 to develop "safe, supportive and enriching living and learning options" for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities…

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Previously, Brauer was vice president of mission and advancement for Messmer Catholic Schools.

“Being one of the faces of an organization that strives to bring further dignity and fulfillment to the lives of its program participants and residents will be an amazing experience.”

Journey21 plans to build a 12-acre residential community and enrichment center to accommodate approximately 44 adults with IDD at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc. Groundbreaking will take place in May.