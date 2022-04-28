Nonprofit Journey21 names its first executive director

Michael Brauer
has been named the first executive director of Pewaukee-based Journey21
, a nonprofit organization founded in 2020 to develop "safe, supportive and enriching living and learning options" for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD).
Previously, Brauer was vice president of mission and advancement for Messmer Catholic Schools.
“Having the opportunity to be the first executive director and help make the vision for Journey21 a reality is an honor and privilege,” said Brauer. “Being one of the faces of an organization that strives to bring further dignity and fulfillment to the lives of its program participants and residents will be an amazing experience.”
“Mike has an impressive background working with mission-driven organizations, and guided by his leadership, experience and passion, we will be able to fulfill our vision for Journey21, said Sheila Frisinger, co-founder and president of Journey21.
Journey21 plans to build a 12-acre residential community and enrichment center to accommodate approximately 44 adults with IDD at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc. Groundbreaking will take place in May.