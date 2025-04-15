Nominations sought for Notable Entrepreneurs feature

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Entrepreneurs feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s Notable Entrepreneurs. The nomination deadline is Friday, April 25.

Nomination criteria includes:

- Advertisement -

Nominees must have founded or been involved in a start-up organization that launched in the 9-county southeastern Wisconsin area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth, Jefferson and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees should also participate in a professional organization and/or civic or community service initiatives.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals and/or performed pro bono work.

The honorees will be featured in the June 2, 2025 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Entrepreneurs is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.