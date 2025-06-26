Hunzinger Construction announces leadership promotions

Brookfield-based Hunzinger Construction Co.
, one of the region’s largest construction companies by revenue, announced leadership promotions this week that include new presidents of its two offices.
Scott Wendt has been named president of Hunzinger Milwaukee. David Tengler will assume the role of chief operating officer and executive vice president of Hunzinger’s Milwaukee-area office. Matt Hunzinger has been named president of Hunzinger Denver, the company's other office. All three were promoted from the vice president level.
Longtime Hunzinger leader John Hunzinger will remain as chairman and CEO, and will "continue to work closely with Matt, Scott and David as they assume these leadership roles," the company said.
Matt Hunzinger is John Hunzinger's son.
"This transition reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to thoughtful succession planning, stability and the enduring values that have guided its success for more than 118 years," the company said in the announcement.
Founded in 1907, Hunzinger became an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) in 2018.
"John Hunzinger has marshaled the company through a period of remarkable transformation and growth with Hunzinger responsible for the construction of many of southeast Wisconsin's most significant buildings and venues," the announcement said. "Revenues have expanded to almost $400 million annually during his four decades of leadership."
Wendt has been with Hunzinger since college, more than 23 years ago, according to the announcement.
"He rose through the company and became an accomplished project manager," the announcement said. "As a project executive, in addition to managing projects, he serves as a mentor to young construction professionals, bringing a dedication and deep understanding of the construction business to his work."
Tengler has also been with the company since college.
Matt Hunzinger is the great-grandson of one of the company's founders and has been involved with the company since high school, according to the announcement.
"This transition ensures continuity of purpose and values while positioning Hunzinger Milwaukee and Denver for continued growth, innovation and success," the announcement said.