Hunzinger Construction announces leadership promotions

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Brookfield-based Hunzinger Construction Co., one of the region’s largest construction companies by revenue, announced leadership promotions this week that include new presidents of its two offices. Scott Wendt has been named president of Hunzinger Milwaukee. David Tengler will assume the role of chief operating officer and executive vice president of Hunzinger’s Milwaukee-area office. Matt Hunzinger

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Scott Wendt has been named president of Hunzinger Milwaukee.

David Tengler will assume the role of chief operating officer and executive vice president of Hunzinger’s Milwaukee-area office. Matt Hunzinger has been named president of Hunzinger Denver, the company's other office. All three were promoted from the vice president level.

Longtime Hunzinger leader John Hunzinger will remain as chairman and CEO, and will "continue to work closely with Matt, Scott and David as they assume these leadership roles," the company said.

This transition reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to thoughtful succession planning, stability and the enduring values that have guided its success for more than 118 years," the company said in the announcement.

ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) in 2018.

ohn Hunzinger has marshaled the company through a period of remarkable transformation and growth with Hunzinger responsible for the construction of many of southeast Wisconsin's most significant buildings and venues," the announcement said. "Revenues have expanded to almost $400 million annually during his four decades of leadership."

"He rose through the company and became an accomplished project manager," the announcement said. "As a project executive, in addition to managing projects, he serves as a mentor to young construction professionals, bringing a dedication and deep understanding of the construction business to his work."

This transition ensures continuity of purpose and values while positioning Hunzinger Milwaukee and Denver for continued growth, innovation and success," the announcement said.