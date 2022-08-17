New CEO named for SHINE Technologies’ industrial imaging arm

Janesville-based Illuminated Holdings Inc., the parent company of SHINE Technologies,
has named Tom D’Orazio
as CEO of Phoenix LLC.
Both SHINE Technologies and Phoenix are owned by Illuminated Holdings and Phoenix operates as the industrial imaging arm of the business.
D'Orazio succeeds Jess Giffey, who served as interim CEO and will continue in her role as general manager of SHINE's Systems & Manufacturing division.
"As a proven leader for science-driven companies, Tom will be a great addition to Phoenix," said Greg Piefer,
founder and CEO of SHINE Technologies. "Along with the announcement of a contract with the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year, Phoenix has signed several new imaging contracts this year. With his leadership and experience, Tom will continue to build on that momentum. I'd also like to thank Jess for serving as interim CEO for the past year."
D'Orazio has over two decades of experience in sales leadership roles for start-ups, emerging businesses and established companies across health care, biotech and software industries. He most recently was the chief operating officer for Tryp Therapeutics,
a clinical-stage pharma company, where he was also a founding member. Prior to Tryp, he was CEO and president at ImmnoPrecise Antibodies,
a scientific services and research organization.
"I'm delighted to be back in Wisconsin and working on growing an innovative service enterprise," D'Orazio said. "The advanced technology and opportunity to help create a safer world through neutron imaging is both inspiring and exciting. I'm anxious to meet the talented team and get to work."