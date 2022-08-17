New CEO named for SHINE Technologies’ industrial imaging arm

Janesville-based Illuminated Holdings Inc., the parent company of SHINE Technologies, has named Tom D’Orazio as CEO of Phoenix LLC. Both SHINE Technologies and Phoenix are owned by Illuminated Holdings and Phoenix operates as the industrial…

Want to Read More? We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate. Become an Insider Now Limited time offer. New subscribers only. Already an Insider? Log In