New building planned for a Taco John’s restaurant in West Allis

Taco John’s is making good on its plans to expand the number of locations it has in the Milwaukee metro area, with a proposal to build a restaurant in West Allis.

The fast-food chain, known for its very American take on Mexican food, has submitted plans to the city to build a 2,439-square-foot building on a 0.86-acre vacant lot at 6767 W. Greenfield Ave.

The site is located just east of the intersection with South 68th Street and north of a Pick n’ Save supermarket.

The $1.3 million development would feature a drive-thru, according to planning documents. There would also be a small outdoor patio with four dining tables located directly to the west of the building.

Taco John’s announced in March that it planned to construct around 15 new stores in the state this year, with 10 new stores planned for southeastern Wisconsin over the next three to four years.

Those locations include eateries planned for 2172 Miller Park Way, and one on West Layton Avenue near Mitchell International Airport. Each location will hire 25 to 50 employees.

Heading up the growth effort is Fargo, North Dakota-based Pentex Restaurant Group, the largest franchise operator in the Taco John’s chain, with 30 locations across six states. That includes the only existing Taco John’s in the Milwaukee area, at 317 N. Grand Ave. in Waukesha.

“Milwaukee is an area that is already familiar with the Taco’s John’s brand, but it’s underdeveloped,” said Brett Itterman, CEO of Pentex. “We have an opportunity to come in fresh, which is exciting.”

Cheyenne, Wyoming-based Taco John’s has more than 400 locations in 27 states, including 15 in Wisconsin.