My Favorite Tech: Mike Grall

President and chief executive officer, Talus Solutions As head of a Pewaukee-based cybersecurity firm, Mike Grall’s favorite tech-related products have a security and privacy slant to them, whether for personal use or to apply to corporate security concerns. Home Assistant “With a plethora of cloud-based home automation tools out there, privacy concerns have risen about

President and chief executive officer, Talus Solutions

As head of a Pewaukee-based cybersecurity firm, Mike Grall’s favorite tech-related products have a security and privacy slant to them, whether for personal use or to apply to corporate security concerns.

Home Assistant

“With a plethora of cloud-based home automation tools out there, privacy concerns have risen about what parts of your information are being tracked. This open-source platform has evolved to be much easier to install and support without requiring as much technical know-how.”

Pi-hole

“If you are bothered by all the ads that pop up on your tablets, smart TVs, smartphones and PCs at home, you can intervene at the network level versus trying to do it with browser plug-ins. Pi-hole’s open-source solution allows you to better protect your family from questionable content, malicious domains, phishing sites and online information tracking no matter what device you are using online while in your home. By blocking these undesirable ads, you may also improve your internet bandwidth and lower your data usage.”

Theom.ai

“On the corporate front, there is a constant influx of new security technology. One area in the security space recently catching our attention is the injecting of security capabilities into the app/data source itself. For data lakes, an interesting technology to watch is Theom.ai, especially as you have more and more data in the cloud. Its early warning capabilities and fine-grained access controls gives users the ability to adopt next generation data protection strategies.”

Zimperium’s zDefend

“As it pertains to mobile applications, Zimperium’s zDefend solution allows developers to embed security into a mobile app so the app is protected and secure on any end user mobile device even if it doesn’t have network connectivity. This is very interesting when deploying your apps to devices you can’t manage.”