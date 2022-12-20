MSI Data names new chief operating officer

Milwaukee-based MSI Data, a provider of field workforce automation software, has promoted John Heinen to chief operating officer. Heinen was previously MSI Data’s chief technology officer, joining the company last year. MSI Data serves commercial, industrial and residential field service organizations, primarily in the equipment distribution and service contractor industries. MSI’s platform, Service Pro, allows customers to schedule and dispatch technicians, manage maintenance contracts, track warranty information, manage inventory and complete work orders in the field. "Service Pro has a robust set of capabilities that we are continuing to build on,” said Heinen. “I'm thrilled with the opportunity to work closely with our customers to leverage the value of Service Pro and driving their business forward.” In his new role, Heinen will support the future evolution of MSI Data’s Service Pro platform. "Since John came aboard in September 2021 as a chief technology officer, he made an incredibly positive impact,” said Geoff Surkamer,CEO of MSI Data. “The evolution of Service Pro and robust roadmap planning has been extremely well received by MSI Data's customers. Service Pro's integrations into the major ERP vendors have all been upgraded under John's watch. John's approach of driving customer adoption through technology is an advantage for our customers. In his new role as COO, he will oversee the technology platform and customer operations which is ideal for MSI Data's scaling."
