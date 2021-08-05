Milwaukee Parks Foundation names first executive director

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Rebecca Stoner
The Milwaukee Parks Foundation has named Rebecca Stoner as its executive director. Stoner is the first to serve in the role since the foundation was established in 2019. The organization is dedicated to raising philanthropic…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR