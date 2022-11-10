Milwaukee Chamber Theatre managing director to step down

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre managing director Amy Salat will step down from her role at the end of 2022. She has served as the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre managing director since 2020. “After college, I took passion for the arts to Chicago, the University of Minnesota for my Master’s Degree, and eventually to here to Milwaukee,” said

“After college, I took passion for the arts to Chicago, the University of Minnesota for my Master’s Degree, and eventually to here to Milwaukee,” said Salat. “The arts have been my passion for over ten years. In that time, however, I have moved away from my East Coast family and our family business. As I assist my parents with their difficult transition towards retirement, I realized that I need a more flexible and fluid work environment, which serving as managing director of MCT does not easily allow. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and cannot wait to see what (artistic director) Brent Hazelton and the board continue to do.”

“We are thankful for Amy’s leadership and wish her the absolute best wishes for her bright future,” said Marina Krejci, president of the MCT board of trustees. “During this period of transition, the board and I will do everything possible to ensure we continue producing thought-provoking and high-quality work that our patrons and donors, and staff have come to expect from Milwaukee Chamber Theatre.”

“We would not have been able to produce our unprecedented 2020-2021 virtual season or safely return to in-person performances in 2021-2022 without Amy. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with her and am proud of our accomplishments together, and remain dedicated to continuing MCT’s five-decade leadership in developing our local artist community and expanding the company into an artistic home for all of Milwaukee,” said Hazelton.