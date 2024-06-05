Milwaukee-based Spike Brewing appoints chief operating officer

Milwaukee-based Spike Brewing
, a manufacturer of brewing equipment, has appointed Robert Horner
to the role of chief operating officer.
Horner was most recently the director of manufacturing at Oconomowoc-based Lake Country Manufacturing, Inc. Prior to that, he held roles of increasing importance at Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Steel & Tube Corporation.
Spike Brewing has been selling stainless-steel brewing equipment throughout the United States and Canada for 13 years. The company's product line includes brewing kettles, fermenters, electric brewing systems and hundreds of accessories for home and professional brewers. The company also recently brought to market a glycol chiller and grain mill.
“We’ve been enjoying steady growth over the last decade, and we plan to pull even further away from our competition with some aggressive mergers and acquisitions in a historically fragmented market,” said Ben Caya
, owner and president of Spike Brewing.
Horner is in charge of driving Spike Brewing’s “strategic consolidation efforts,” within the homebrewing market, according to an announcement from the company.
“I’m looking forward to being a fresh set of eyes,” said Horner. “By expanding our presence beyond just homebrewing, we can achieve so much more.”