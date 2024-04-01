Milwaukee-based Forj names chief technology officer

Milwaukee-based software development company Forj
announced on Monday the appointment of Dhaval Vasavada
to the role of chief technology officer.
Forj provides a virtual events and member experience platform for associations and professional community organizations.
Vasavada will focus on bringing new products to market and supporting Forj’s business growth.
Last year, Forj merged with Madison-based e-learning business Web Courseworks
and also acquired San Francisco-based software company Mobilize
.
"We have ambitious growth goals, and Dhaval is the right leader to ensure our innovation aligns with our business objectives and the needs of the market,” said Kurt Heikkinen
, chief executive officer of Forj. “Dhaval’s experience building great teams and enterprise-class applications that modernize user experiences positions us to continue to deliver a competitive advantage to our clients.”
Vasavada has experience in software engineering and product development. He's led different teams across the globe at companies in the financial, insurance, real estate and human capital industries. This includes past work at HireVue, CoreLogic and FIS.
Vasavada has a bachelor’s degree from Saurashtra University and a master's degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
“I was impressed by the passion the Forj employees have for creating a best-in-class solution for associations and professional networks,” said Vasavada in a statement. “I am excited to help scale the business by rapidly innovating on the strong product delivery foundation that already exists at Forj.”