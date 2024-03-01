Milwaukee 7 leader Jim Paetsch to retire, successor named

Ashley Smart
Jim Paetsch
Jim Paetsch

Longtime Milwaukee 7 (M7) leader Jim Paetsch announced this week he is retiring from the economic development organization he helped launch in 2005. As senior vice president with M7, Paetsch has been deeply involved in numerous major business expansion projects and relocation deals that have occurred in the Milwaukee area over the past 17 years.

Ashley Smart
Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
