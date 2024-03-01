Milwaukee 7 leader Jim Paetsch to retire, successor named

Longtime Milwaukee 7
(M7) leader Jim Paetsch
announced this week he is retiring from the economic development organization he helped launch in 2005.
As senior vice president with M7, Paetsch has been deeply involved in numerous major business expansion projects and relocation deals that have occurred in the Milwaukee area over the past 17 years. In 2021, he also assumed the role of M7 executive director.
In a planned succession, Rebecca Gries
, current vice president of corporate attraction and expansion, will become M7’s senior vice president of corporate attraction and expansion.
“Jim is one of the most dedicated and effective professionals I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. His leadership of M7’s expansion and attraction efforts has had a profound impact on the growth of our region,” said Gale Klappa
, co-chair of M7. “He has helped to secure thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in new capital investment. But more importantly, Jim has put our region on the map as a great place to build a bright, sustainable future.”
Since its launch, M7 has led efforts in more than 134 corporate expansions or relocations – including Microsoft, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, HARIBO, Milwaukee Tool, Ingeteam and Komatsu – with a combined capital expenditure of over $6.5 billion. These projects have led to nearly 30,000 new jobs with a combined payroll of over $1.8 billion.
[caption id="attachment_585880" align="alignleft" width="225"]
Rebecca Gries[/caption]
Gries joined M7 in 2018, marketing the region and assisting companies with their expansion or relocation efforts.
“Rebecca is a seasoned veteran directly leading more than a dozen successful expansion and relocation projects over the past five years,” said Dale Kooyenga
, president of Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
. “She has delivered consistent results for corporate clients, communities and investors. She is well positioned to take this next step.”
Gries will assume her new role June 1. Paetsch will retain his title of M7 executive director until his November retirement.
“Today, M7 is one of the most recognized and successful economic development organizations in the country,” said Tim Sheehy
, MMAC senior advisor. “The results speak for themselves and having worked with Jim for the past 15-plus years, those results are due to Jim’s diligence and competitive spirit representing the M7 region. He has set us up for success and has mentored the future in Rebecca.”