Michigan firm pays over $146 million for more than 20 mobile home parks in Wisconsin

Deal is part of acquisition of more than 41 parks in Wisconsin, and nine others in Minnesota and Michigan 

By
Cara Spoto
-
Lannon Estates, 20179 W. Good Hope Road, in Lannon, is just one of more than 40 mobile home parks in the state that have sold to Michigan-based RHP Properties. (Photo courtesy of Google Street View)
A Michigan real estate investment firm has purchased more than 20 mobile home parks in Wisconsin for just over $146.77 million as part of a larger acquisition of 50 manufactured home communities in Wisconsin, Minnesota,…

Want to Read More?

We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate.

Become an Insider Now

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display