MetalTek names Melissa Martinez chief technology and innovation officer

Waukesha-based metal component manufacturer MetalTek International
has named Melissa Martinez
its chief technology and innovation officer.
“Melissa will provide focus and strategic guidance to support the technological advancement of MetalTek’s processes and materials across our four divisions,” said E.J. Kubick
, chief executive officer of MetalTek. “I look forward to her leadership and contributions to MetalTek’s long-term success.”
Martinez joins MetalTek after more than 18 years at Dallas-based Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)
, most recently serving as vice president, product and process technology.
During her time at ATI, she championed technical collaboration across the company's business units, supported technical talent development and recruitment, drove strategic interactions with key customers, and managed the product and process technology roadmap. Martinez also served in previous roles focused on new product development, research and development, and metallurgy.
Martinez has a bachelor of science in materials science and engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master of science in polymer science and engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She will be based at MetalTek’s corporate headquarters in Waukesha.
MetalTek is planning to build a new, 8,000-square-foot executive center
at the company’s headquarters campus, near the corner of East Moorland Avenue and East St. Paul Street.