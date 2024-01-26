Matt King to become Hunger Task Force’s next CEO

Currently serving as the nonprofit's associate director, King will take over role following Tussler’s retirement in June

By
-
Matt King, Hunger Task Force's associate director, speaks Thursday morning during a press conference, while the nonprofit's outgoing CEO Sherrie Tussler looks on. King will take over Tussler's role in June. (Cara Spoto/BizTimes)

After announcing the retirement of its longtime chief executive officer Sherrie Tussler on Tuesday, leaders at Hunger Task Force on Thursday announced that associate director, Matt King assume the nonprofit’s top leadership post in June, following Tussler’s retirement. King, who supports the nonprofit’s day-to-day operations and is part of its leadership team, working on strategic

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
