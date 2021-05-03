Lyle Landowski to become president and CEO of Colliers International | Wisconsin

Next year, Lyle Landowski will become the new president and chief executive officer of Colliers International | Wisconsin, as part of a leadership transition plan the real estate services firm announced this morning. Current firm CEO…

Next year, Dan Wroblewski, Jessica Voelker, Next year, Lyle Landowski will become the new president and chief executive officer of Colliers International | Wisconsin , as part of a leadership transition plan the real estate services firm announced this morning.Current firm CEO Scott Welsh and president Mike Fardy will maintain an ownership stake in Colliers, mentor younger colleagues and assist with some business activity. Landowski and several other long-time colleagues will be taking an ownership stake and leading the company moving forward.Along with Landowski, the new leadership team includes Tom Shepherd Mike Wanezek and Ryan Frohmader .“This is a transition that has really been in process over the past 10 years,” Welsh said in a statement. “It started with a strong vision and a belief in the talent of the next generation. This amazing team has been learning the industry and increasing their influence within the company for many years. They have played a key role in the unique culture we have established, and the growth we have achieved. Now is the time to formally let them lead our company through its next phase of growth.”This marks the third ownership transition for Inland/Colliers, said Landowski, who is currently chief operating officer and a partner with the firm."The members of our leadership team represent a mix of broker / producers and the operations team, which was an important aspect given the size and scope of the organization,” Landowski said. “More importantly, this group is aligned on why we exist and what’s most important to us – to live our culture and values, to serve our people, our clients and our community. This is a very talented yet humble group, and I am extremely grateful to be at the table with them.”Colliers | Wisconsin's roots trace back to 1971, when Dennis Welsh, Scott's father, launched Inland Co. In 1999, Scott Welsh and Fardy purchased the company from Dennis.It is now the state's largest third-party real estate services company, according to a news release."We’re very confident this next generation of leadership will continue to grow a strong culture, outperform our peer set and have even greater integration in the community," Fardy said.