Lyle Landowski to become president and CEO of Colliers International | Wisconsin

New leadership team announced

By
Alex Zank
-
Lyle Landowski
Next year, Lyle Landowski will become the new president and chief executive officer of Colliers International | Wisconsin, as part of a leadership transition plan the real estate services firm announced this morning. Current firm CEO…

Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

