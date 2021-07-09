Legacy Redevelopment Corp. names new CEO

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Legacy Redevelopment Corp. president and CEO Terese Caro. Photo courtesy of Legacy Redevelopment Corp.
Legacy Development Corp. has promoted Terese Caro to president and CEO, the Milwaukee-based community development financial institution announced Thursday. LRC provides lending solutions for underserved markets primarily in housing and commercial real estate in Milwaukee’s…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR