Jackie Q. Carter picked to lead Port Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has selected Jackie Q. Carter to serve as the city's municipal port director. Carter will direct commercial and recreational operations at Port Milwaukee, overseeing a staff of 20. Her appointment is subject to Common Council approval.

Carter has worked in the local non-profit and public sector for more than 20 years. She most recently served as the finance and administration officer for Port Milwaukee, where she provided oversight of all Port business operations, including its financial, human resource, and administrative functions.

If confirmed, Carter will become the first woman, and the first Black person to serve as director of Port Milwaukee.

"I am honored to select Jackie Q. Carter for this historic appointment to lead Milwaukee’s port ," Johnson said. "After listening to applicants with expertise from around the world, Jackie is simply the best choice to carry out the p ort ’s mission of promoting commerce and supporting the local economy. I am confident Jackie will accelerate the excellent work underway at Port Milwaukee."