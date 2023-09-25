IndyCar will return to Milwaukee in 2024

After nearly a decade hiatus, the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park will once again play host to IndyCar racing starting in 2024.

The NTT IndyCar Series will have its first-ever doubleheader at the historic one-mile oval racetrack on Labor Day weekend next year (Aug. 30 to Sept. 1), as part of a multi-year agreement between IndyCar parent company Penske Entertainment and Wisconsin State Fair Park. The three-day event will mark IndyCar’s first race at the Milwaukee Mile since 2015.

The deal was announced Monday morning — following the release of IndyCar’s 2024 racing schedule — at a press conference with Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Corp.; Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers; Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park; Scott Dixon, six-time IndyCar Series champion and former Milwaukee Mile IndyCar race winner; and David Malukas, a NTT IndyCar Series driver from Chicago.

“There is such a great tradition and history of IndyCar racing at the Milwaukee Mile and we are excited to build on that legacy with a Labor Day weekend NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader beginning in 2024,” said Penske.

The Milwaukee Mile, which opened in 1903, has hosted a total of 114 IndyCar events since open-wheel racing started competing there in 1939. The track has seen victories by some of the greatest drivers in IndyCar history, including Rodger Ward, Parnelli Jones, A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Al Unser, Bobby Unser, Rick Mears, Johnny Rutherford, Michael Andretti and Al Unser Jr. as well as current NTT IndyCar Series stars Scott Dixon and Will Power, who will both return to race at the track in 2024 for the first time in nine years.

Track action at the Milwaukee Mile will begin Friday, Aug. 30, followed by full points-paying NTT IndyCar Series races on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1, both of which will be streamed live on Peacock and Sunday’s race broadcast live on the USA Network. The two races are expected to feature prominently in the battle for next season’s IndyCar series championship as rounds 15 and 16 of the 17-race 2024 season schedule.

In addition to the NTT IndyCar Series on Labor Day weekend, the Milwaukee Mile will also host the Indy NXT by Firestone (formerly Indy Lights), which has hosted 27 races at the iconic track in its history.

“I’m so proud of the relationship we have created with Penske Entertainment and want to thank the entire team, as well as Governor Evers and his administration, for helping us bring IndyCar back to the historic Milwaukee Mile,” said Shari Black, executive director and CEO of State Fair Park. “We look forward to a great event over Labor Day weekend that will include a larger footprint at State Fair Park than races in the past. This will allow for exciting programming, expanded food and beverage options and ultimately offer a high-energy, family-friendly event weekend for racing fans.”